Brock is a ratings beast

With an appearance by new WWE champion Brock Lesnar, and all the fallout from the Day 1 PPV Premium Live Event, Raw started 2022 with some of its best numbers in months.

Average hourly viewership on Jan. 3 was 1.72 million, an 8% improvement over the last show of 2021. The rating among 18-49 years came in at .45 across the show’s three hours — an almost 10% bump from Dec. 27. The audience number is Raw’s best since Oct. 4; the demo hasn’t been that high since Dec. 1.

Here’s the hourly breakdown:

Hour One: 1.807 million / .49

Hour Two: 1.716 million / .45

Hour Three: 1.627 million / .42

Competition came from the final Monday Night Football game of the regular season. There was some drama (the victorious Pittsburgh Steelers still have a slim chance to make the playoffs, and it was the likely final home game for their future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger), but it wasn’t a particularly good game. ESPN & ESPN2’s telecasts were watched by 13.3 million people and pulled 3.59 in 18-49. MNF and associated coverage were the only cable originals that outperformed WWE on the night.

Next Monday brings the College Football National Championship game, and the week after that an NFL Wild Card Playoff game. But at least fans seem interested in the road to Royal Rumble so far.

For complete results and this week’s Raw live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily