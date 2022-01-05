Rick Steiner appeared after NXT New Year’s Evil went off the air

Bron Breakker defeated Tommaso Ciampa in the main event of “New Year’s Evil” last night (Tues., Jan. 4, 2022) at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, to win his first title in NXT. He did so after a solid match that saw him clean up the mistakes he made the first time around, and win with the Steiner Recliner.

After, Vic Joseph made sure to say the young pup had grown into a dog-faced gremlin. A heavy handed reference, sure, but that’s pretty much been Breakker’s entire character since coming to WWE. He is Rick Steiner’s son, and Scott Steiner’s nephew, and everything about him screams as much.

That’s why it was so damn cool when Rick showed up after New Year’s Evil went off the air to celebrate his big title win:

I couldn’t tell you why they didn’t bother to have this air on USA Network but at least we got some video of the moment.

Very cool.

