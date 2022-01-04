Bron Breakker wins NXT championship at New Year’s Evil

From the moment he arrived in NXT, it was clear Bron Breakker, previously known as Rex Steiner, son of legendary wrestler Rick Steiner, was destined for the top of the card. WWE wasted no time getting him into a title match too, booking him opposite Tommaso Ciampa at Halloween Havoc in October.

He came up short.

His inexperience was his undoing, with Ciampa exploiting said weakness to retain the title he was so happy to win back. After a win at WarGames in December, Breakker was set up for another shot at the title at tonight’s (Tues., Jan. 4, 2022) “New Year’s Evil” show.

He didn’t come up short this time.

They had another good match, only this time Breakker was hanging around when Ciampa was throwing the kitchen sink at him. And then he wasn’t just hanging around, he was cleaning up his mistakes from the first match. And then he was locking in the Steiner Recliner. And then Ciampa was tapping.

Bron Breakker is your new NXT champion.

