Toxic Attraction has been running the women’s scene in NXT ever since the “2.0” changeover, with Mandy Rose, the leader of the group, winning the women’s championship from Raquel Gonzalez at Halloween Havoc in October and taking over as the face of the division. She’s got all the appeal WWE is looking for with the new direction they’ve taken the developmental promotion in.

Her latest challenge was a triple threat at tonight’s (Tues., Jan. 4, 2022) “New Year’s Evil” show against Gonzalez and rising star Cora Jade. With it being a no disqualification match by way of being a triple threat, there was little reason to believe Rose would lose her title, considering she could get help from Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin at any time.

As it turned out, she didn’t even need the help.

Indeed, after a short and relatively uninteresting match, Jade took Gonzalez out of the picture by pushing her out of the ring from the second turnbuckle. When Jade tried to roll her up, she sat down on her and scored the pinfall to retain her title.

The Toxic Era continues.

