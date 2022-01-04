WWE kicked off this year’s edition of NXT “New Year’s Evil” with a title unification match featuring Carmelo Hayes and Roderick Strong. The former came in as North American champion while the latter entered as Cruiserweight champion. The winner would leave with the North American strap and the understanding that they were the final Cruiserweight champion before that belt was put to bed for good.

Put Hayes’ name in the history books.

He really doesn’t miss.

The two were given plenty of time to have a good back-and-forth match that earned a “this is awesome” chant from the fans at the Performance Center. Strong gave Hayes everything he could handle but Carmelo has been on a mission to make the North American championship the “A” title of NXT. Merging it with another title is one hell of a way to do that.

Get complete “New Year’s Evil” results and coverage of the entire show right here.