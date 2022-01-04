Bron Breakker on working with his dad & uncle, The Steiners

Even though Bron Breakker and WWE opted not to have him wrestle using his family’s kayfabe surname, everyone who looks at him sees a Steiner. Tommaso Ciampa revealed that we almost got an appearance by Breakker’s dad Rick, the Dog-Faced Gremlin himself, at Halloween Havoc.

So what does Bron think about possibly working with his father and uncle Scott? He told Sporting News’ Andreas Hale that he’s given it some thought, it is something he’s interested in:

“It would be great for both of them to be a part of my career at some point. Who knows? I have no idea. But it would be a cool moment for me because neither of them have seen me wrestle in person. They’ve watched it on TV. Maybe down the line, they can be part of something with me. I don’t know.”

They’ll have to talk more about it first. Because not only doesn’t it seem like there’s currently any plans for a Steiner Family moment on WWE programming, it sounds like Breakker hasn’t even talked to them much about his work:

“I have [talked to them about the opportunity he’s getting in NXT] briefly here and there. They have high expectations for me, and I’ve always had high expectations for just being Rick Steiner’s son in all sports. I’ve always had that, so it’s really nothing new. I got to just go live up to the expectations and perform.”

As to who he has talked to, Bron shouted out Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, LA Knight, and Pete Dunne in his talk with Hale. He also said winning the NXT title tonight at New Year’s Evil would be “the greatest moment of my life.”

Will he do it? Find out in our NXT live blog tonight, and check out the rest of Breakker’s chat with Hale here.