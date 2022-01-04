Alexa Bliss may finally be done grieving her doll

The last time we saw Alexa Bliss in a WWE ring, she was losing to Charlotte Flair at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view back on Sept. 26, 2021. Following that match, Flair ripped up Bliss’s beloved doll, Lilly, and left her there in the ring to cry about it.

And Bliss did just that. She openly wept at the destruction of her precious doll. Then, she left. She’s been off grieving this doll for over three months now with nary a peep about a possible return.

Until now.

Indeed, WWE announced on Monday Night Raw this week that we’re going to get some word on what’s been going on with her on next week’s show:

As for Bliss, she responded to the news with this:

Next week you say… pic.twitter.com/FYk7Ts83xi — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) January 4, 2022

Alrighty!

She’ll be back just in time for Royal Rumble, with Becky Lynch running the women’s division and new wrestlers to feud with like Bianca Belair, Doudrop, and more.

