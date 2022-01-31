Lita vs. Becky Lynch set for Elimination Chamber

While all the hype in the women’s division heading into Monday Night Raw this week surrounded Ronda Rousey and her pending WrestleMania decision, it seemed clear we were always going to have to wait to actually get one. Sure enough, she played coy while punking out Becky Lynch and telling everyone they’ll have to wait for Friday Night SmackDown later this week for her decision.

Strangely enough, when she was done, Lynch just hung out in the ring and kept babbling on about it. As it turned out, she was stalling for time.

For Lita, who had a challenge of her own:

It was just a couple weeks ago that Lita was on SmackDown saying “I think I have one more run in me.” At the time, it seemed like clever promotion for Lita’s appearance in the women’s Royal Rumble and a chance to interact with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, who she left flat on the canvas.

Turns out, she’ll be challenging instead for the Raw women’s championship on Feb. 19, 2022, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, at Elimination Chamber.

How about that?