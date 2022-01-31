Here are the 5 wrestlers challenging Bobby Lashley for the WWE title at Elimination Chamber

Hours before this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw went on the air, WWE announced that Bobby Lashley would defend his newly won WWE championship inside the Elimination Chamber at the pay-per-view (PPV) of the same name scheduled for Sat., Feb. 19, 2022, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Once Monday Night Raw went on the air, they went about determining the five wrestlers who would join him.

They turned out to be:

Brock Lesnar, who said he wanted in while asking for his rematch and Adam Pearce went ahead and made it official Seth Rollins, who simply announced that he’ll be in the match Austin Theory, who defeated Kevin Owens in a singles match to earn his way in Riddle, who lost a scooter race to Chad Gable but quickly redeemed himself by beating Otis in a singles match to punch his ticket AJ Styles, who defeated Rey Mysterio in a really fun match to take the final spot

That’s one hell of a Chamber match, huh?

As of this writing, that’s the only match official for Elimination Chamber.