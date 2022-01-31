Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns official for WrestleMania 38

That didn’t take long!

Brock Lesnar won the Royal Rumble just two nights ago, giving him the right to challenge for a championship at WrestleMania 38 come April in Dallas, Texas. It would be up to him if he would challenge for the WWE or Universal title.

Instead of making us wait on his decision, WWE got right to it at the start of this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Cincinnati:

It always made the most sense to have Lesnar face Reigns, considering the story they’ve been telling with these two (and Paul Heyman) for months now. This will be the third time these two have wrestled at a WrestleMania.

However, Lesnar also said he wanted to make it a title vs. title match, challenging Bobby Lashley to a rematch for the WWE championship right then and there. That was turned down, but Adam Pearce quickly announced that Lesnar would be one of the participants in the Elimination Chamber match where Lashley will defend that title next month in Saudi Arabia.

For now, Reigns vs. Lesnar is the only match official for WrestleMania 38.