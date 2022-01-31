It was Rampage’s turn to deliver ‘best in months’ ratings among Friday’s wrestling shows

The ratings are in for Jan. 28, and this Friday night, it was the cable pro wrestling show that posted some of its best numbers in a while.

Not that SmackDown’s drops were bad, but WWE and FOX were probably hoping for a little better from the Royal Rumble go home. Viewership fell a little more than 1.5% to 2.217 million. The 18-49 demographic rating’s decline was steeper; the latest .56 was a 12.5% less than Jan. 21. Last week’s was the blue brand’s best number in months, however. And this one was not only right back where they were on Jan. 14, but also good enough to tie for first place on the night with ABC’s Shark Tank.

It was Rampage’s turn for a “best since last fall” performance. The week-to-week gains were modest. Jan. 28’s 601K viewers and .25 demo number were just a slightly greater than 1% and 4% bumps over Jan. 21, respectively. But Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics points it’s the AEW B-show’s highest total viewership since Oct 29, and best rating since Oct. 1.

Rampage finished ninth among cable originals on the night.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily