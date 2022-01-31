Mojo Rawley is returning to wrestling after scary 19 month COVID battle

Dean “Mojo Rawley” Muhtadi hasn’t completely left the public eye since his WWE release in April of last year, but he hasn’t wrestled since June of 2020.

In a video he posted to Instagram today (Jan. 31, 2022), the former football player explains why — a long bout with COVID that hospitalized him, and left him wondering if his life was over.

Fortunately, he’s been recovering. He’s not all the way back to where he was, but he’s going public with his story because he feels good enough to announce his return to wrestling.

I’ve been asked a ton about when I’m coming back to wrestling or if I’m officially retired, so let me go ahead and answer that now. About 19 months ago, I got COVID extremely badly. I had to go to the hospital, I almost died, and my lungs were just in really bad shape — so much so that in the beginning I couldn’t have any extra pressure on my lungs or else it would suffocate me. I couldn’t even speak for days on end because I couldn’t get enough air in to talk. Maybe the scariest part of the whole thing was the fact that the doctors had no idea what to say because it was so new. But fast forward 19 months later, and I’m not quite 100 percent, but I’m getting pretty close. My training has been kicked up and I’m feeling good enough to announce officially that I’m coming back to wrestling, baby. COVID thought it got me, but it must have forgot — I stay hyped!

The 35 year old will presumably continue working for TMZ Sports throughout his comeback. He’s also done some acting work since his release, and co-founded a talent agency.

Mostly, we’re glad to hear he’s made it through what sounds like scary ordeal. Hyped even. Welcome back, Mojo!