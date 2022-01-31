WWE books Bobby Lashley for Elimination Chamber title defense in Saudi Arabia

WrestleMania plans for the WWE title are rumored to currently be up in the air (or nonexistent). Does that include who will carry the belt into AT&T Stadium the weekend of April 8-9?

It might.

With some help from ref bumps and Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman, Bobby Lashley just won the championship from Brock Lesnar this past Saturday (Jan. 29) at Royal Rumble. But if his second run with it is going to last until WrestleMania 38, he’s going to have beat at least five others in an Elimination Chamber match.

Lashley’s Elimination Chamber title defense was just announced for the Feb. 19 PPV premium live event of the same name in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Nothing else is currently set for the noon ET-starting show, but we reports indicate Shane McMahon will be on the card. Could he claim the WWE title in the same country where we won the WWE World Cup? Would it even surprise you at this point?

We’ll probably start to see the line-up for this Chamber fill up tonight (Jan. 31) on Raw. Find out how that happens in our live blog here.