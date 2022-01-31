Ric Flair announces split from fifth wife Wendy Barlow

Ric Flair’s announced that he and wife Wendy Barlow are ending their marriage.

After Taking Some Time Apart, Wendy And I Have Decided To Go Our Separate Ways. Please Respect Our Privacy & Our Families During This Time! I Will Love & Cherish All Of Our Memories Together Forever, And I Will Forever Be Thankful For All She Has Done To Make My Life Better! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 31, 2022

The pair met in the 1990s while both were with WCW (Barlow was a valet, “Fifi the Maid”). They started dating after Flair’s fourth marriage ended in divorce, got engaged in 2016, and married two years later. Barlow was by the two-time WWE Hall of Famer’s side through his 2017 & 2019 medical issues. Ric credited his 61 year old partner for his return to health.

With this news, the Nature Boy’s new year is off to a rocky start. His 2021 featured his release from WWE, controversy after Dark Side of the Ring revisited allegations of his sexually inappropriate behavior, and continued sniping with Becky Lynch over “The Man” & her worked shoot rivalry with Ric’s daughter Charlotte. Despite all that, he relaunched his podcast to some success, and continues to get bookings for appearances & events.

We’ll see what the future holds for Flair & Barlow.