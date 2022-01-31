Report: Shane McMahon back with WWE through WrestleMania 38

Shane McMahon returned to WWE on Saturday night (Jan. 29) at Royal Rumble. His brief appearance in the main event was his first match since losing to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 37 last spring, and it doesn’t appear to have been a one-off.

Wrestling Observer is reporting the 52 year old is booked for both Elimination Chamber on Feb. 19 in Saudi Arabia, and WrestleMania 38 less than two months later in Texas.

It’s not clear that WWE knows what Shane O’Mac will be doing for his sixth ‘Mania run. Dave Meltzer writes that McMahon “has a match on the books but it was said to have not been finalized a few days ago which is evidently why they did no angle with him [at Royal Rumble].” According to PWInsider, McMahon will be a regular on Raw and work as a heel.

The winner of 2018’s WWE World Cup did eliminate Kevin Owens from the men’s Rumble, but if they’re both heels WWE probably isn’t rekindling their 2019 feud. As the next-to-last person thrown out by eventual winner Brock Lesnar, there could be kayfabe justification to have Shane in the mix for a WWE title shot — possibly as one of the wrestlers entered in an Elimination Chamber match. Not that they’d worry too much about justifying it, but...

At least we won’t have to hear this again (or if we do, it’ll be a different ring announcer doing it).

Ready for more of The Money on the Road to WrestleMania?