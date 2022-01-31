WWE Raw results, live blog (Jan. 31, 2022): Royal Rumble fallout

WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Jan. 31, 2022) from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, featuring the fallout show from the Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) that went down just this past Saturday night in St. Louis.

Advertised for tonight: Ronda Rousey makes her return to the red brand for the first time in years fresh off her Royal Rumble victory. We don’t know if she’ll tell us who she’s challenging at WrestleMania 38, but she’ll be in the building for something. Meanwhile, we do know that Brock Lesnar will make his choice because WWE is promoting as much. Elsewhere, Bobby Lashley is set to usher in “The All Mighty Era” once again now that he is WWE champion. All that and more!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA. It will be below this line here.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JAN. 31