Brock Lesnar set for Raw to decide WrestleMania 38 opponent

It sure looks and sounds like WWE is going to waste any time making it clear who Brock Lesnar will be wrestling at WrestleMania 38.

Indeed, the promotion has announced that Lesnar, fresh off his big win in the Royal Rumble match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) just last night (Sat., Jan. 29, 2022) at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, will be in Cincinnati for Monday Night Raw this week. He’ll be there to make a decision on who he will be wrestling for what title come April in Dallas.

As WWE.com puts it:

After a wild turn of events, The Beast now has a decision to make on who he will challenge on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Will it be The All Mighty or The Head of the Table? The Superstar who took his WWE Title, or the man who handed it to him on a silver platter?

It will almost surely be Roman Reigns.

Meanwhile, WWE is also promoting new WWE Champion Bobby Lashley “ushering in the All Mighty Era once again” as we get the Road to WrestleMania kicked off proper. Ronda Rousey will also be in the building.