The 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match lasted 59 minutes and 42 seconds (59m 42s).

The survival time for a superstar is the time that lapses between the point when she steps foot into the ring and the time that her feet hit the floor to signal elimination. This does not include the time it takes for a superstar to make her way from the entrance ramp down to the actual ring.

The average superstar survival time for the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match was 12m 32s and the median survival time was 9m 12s. The median value is less influenced by outliers at either extreme.

Here is the full list of survival times for all 30 superstars:

47m 30s: Bianca Belair

37m 20s: Liv Morgan

36m 17s: Natalya

31m 25s: Charlotte Flair

30m 58s: Rhea Ripley

22m 51s: Aliyah

20m 50s: Michelle McCool

19m 20s: Brie Bella

17m 26s: Zelina Vega

16m 41s: Tamina

12m 13s: Nikki A.S.H.

11m 40s: Mickie James

10m 21s: Lita

10m 17s: Ronda Rousey

9m 44s: Sasha Banks

8m 40s: Nikki Bella

7m 18s: Naomi

6m 30s: Alicia Fox

5m 31s: Shayna Baszler

2m 56s: Shotzi

2m 13s: Dana Brooke

2m 00s: Sonya Deville

1m 05s: Kelly Kelly

0m 53s: Melina

0m 52s: Cameron

0m 52s: Summer Rae

0m 50s: Carmella

0m 43s: Sarah Logan

0m 25s: Ivory

0m 20s: Mighty Molly

Every listed time should be viewed with a margin of error of about two seconds or so.

All of the survival times listed on WWE’s web site fall within two seconds of the above times.

Sonya Deville sat at the commentary table for a few minutes before entering the match. Her time at the commentary table did not count as part of her survival time.

14 different women lasted at least 10 minutes, and 11 different women failed to survive for three minutes. The only five entrants to fall between those survival times were Sasha Banks, Nikki Bella, Naomi, Alicia Fox, and Shayna Baszler.

Eight of the 30 entrants were gone in less than 70 seconds. Carmella is the only active roster member from that group of women. Even so, Carmella lasted a few seconds longer this year than she did last year.

Michelle McCool lasted the longest out of all the special appearances, ranking 7th overall on the above list.

Aliyah finished with the 6th longest survival time. She lasted longer than Sasha Banks and Naomi combined.

Brie carried more of the load for the Bella Twins. Her survival time was 10+ minutes longer than Nikki’s.

Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James had one of the better showings of the match, lasting 11m 40s, but her survival time was no match for 24/7 title chaser Tamina (16m 41s).

Five women survived for more than 30 minutes, whereas zero men pulled off that feat in their match on the same card.

Bianca Belair was the Iron Woman for the third consecutive year.

Ronda Rousey’s survival time of 10m 17s is the shortest ever for the winner of a women’s Royal Rumble match.

So there you have it, Cagesiders. Which of the above numbers surprise you the most?

Previous Royal Rumble analyses:

1988

1989

1990

1991

1992

1993

1994

1995

1996

1997

1998

1999

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018 Men

2018 Women

Greatest Royal Rumble

2019 Women

2019 Men

2020 Women

2020 Men

2021 Women

2021 Men