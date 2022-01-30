The 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match lasted 59 minutes and 42 seconds (59m 42s).
The survival time for a superstar is the time that lapses between the point when she steps foot into the ring and the time that her feet hit the floor to signal elimination. This does not include the time it takes for a superstar to make her way from the entrance ramp down to the actual ring.
The average superstar survival time for the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match was 12m 32s and the median survival time was 9m 12s. The median value is less influenced by outliers at either extreme.
Here is the full list of survival times for all 30 superstars:
- 47m 30s: Bianca Belair
- 37m 20s: Liv Morgan
- 36m 17s: Natalya
- 31m 25s: Charlotte Flair
- 30m 58s: Rhea Ripley
- 22m 51s: Aliyah
- 20m 50s: Michelle McCool
- 19m 20s: Brie Bella
- 17m 26s: Zelina Vega
- 16m 41s: Tamina
- 12m 13s: Nikki A.S.H.
- 11m 40s: Mickie James
- 10m 21s: Lita
- 10m 17s: Ronda Rousey
- 9m 44s: Sasha Banks
- 8m 40s: Nikki Bella
- 7m 18s: Naomi
- 6m 30s: Alicia Fox
- 5m 31s: Shayna Baszler
- 2m 56s: Shotzi
- 2m 13s: Dana Brooke
- 2m 00s: Sonya Deville
- 1m 05s: Kelly Kelly
- 0m 53s: Melina
- 0m 52s: Cameron
- 0m 52s: Summer Rae
- 0m 50s: Carmella
- 0m 43s: Sarah Logan
- 0m 25s: Ivory
- 0m 20s: Mighty Molly
Every listed time should be viewed with a margin of error of about two seconds or so.
All of the survival times listed on WWE’s web site fall within two seconds of the above times.
Sonya Deville sat at the commentary table for a few minutes before entering the match. Her time at the commentary table did not count as part of her survival time.
14 different women lasted at least 10 minutes, and 11 different women failed to survive for three minutes. The only five entrants to fall between those survival times were Sasha Banks, Nikki Bella, Naomi, Alicia Fox, and Shayna Baszler.
Eight of the 30 entrants were gone in less than 70 seconds. Carmella is the only active roster member from that group of women. Even so, Carmella lasted a few seconds longer this year than she did last year.
Michelle McCool lasted the longest out of all the special appearances, ranking 7th overall on the above list.
Aliyah finished with the 6th longest survival time. She lasted longer than Sasha Banks and Naomi combined.
Brie carried more of the load for the Bella Twins. Her survival time was 10+ minutes longer than Nikki’s.
Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James had one of the better showings of the match, lasting 11m 40s, but her survival time was no match for 24/7 title chaser Tamina (16m 41s).
Five women survived for more than 30 minutes, whereas zero men pulled off that feat in their match on the same card.
Bianca Belair was the Iron Woman for the third consecutive year.
Ronda Rousey’s survival time of 10m 17s is the shortest ever for the winner of a women’s Royal Rumble match.
So there you have it, Cagesiders. Which of the above numbers surprise you the most?
