Ronda Rousey still hates the fans

After Ronda Rousey left WWE back in 2019, she made very clear to everyone that she loved everything about her time there except being on the road so often and the fans. A reminder of what she told Steve-O on his podcast shortly after leaving:

“... So it’s just like, what am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and energy on a bunch of fucking ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me. “I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there, but at the end of the day I was just like fuck these fans, dude. My family loves me and they appreciate me. I want all my energy to go into them. So that was my decision at the end of the day.”

It wasn’t much of a surprise that Rousey, who had a contentious relationship with fans during her MMA career, would take issue with the pro wrestling fan base. She was all smiles at first, when she was receiving nothing but praise for how well she did so quickly and the respect she had for the industry. But when the criticism started rolling in later on, that’s when her attitude seemed to change.

And then we all played the game of “is she working or not?”

Let’s play it again!

That’s her post-Royal Rumble victory interview backstage with WWE last night (Sat., Jan. 29, 2022) in St. Louis, where she’s asked about the big win and what’s next. It sure seems like she’s trying to hide how happy she felt at the response she got.

But she also said this:

“That was quite a reaction tonight and you can expect me not to fall for it this time.”

If the plan is indeed Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38, we could be looking at yet another heel vs. heel feud.

Unless the fans change her mind.

As if.