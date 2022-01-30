WWE Royal Rumble is in the books from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri, and we are now officially on the road to WrestleMania 38. Ronda Rousey returned to win the women’s Royal Rumble, Brock Lesnar lost the WWE championship but won the men’s Royal Rumble match, Shane McMahon appeared, and a whole lot more.
See the highlights of the big night right here:
- Rollins sends Reigns through announce table Shield-style
- Mickie James makes a historic Royal Rumble match entrance
- Sonya Deville crushes Naomi’s WrestleMania dream
- Ronda Rousey makes a rowdy return
- Becky Lynch takes flight against Doudrop
- Brock Lesnar’s massive F-5 to Bobby Lashley wipes out the referee
- Beth Phoenix shows off her strength with huge Powerbomb to The Miz
- Sami Zayn eliminates Johnny Knoxville
- Shane McMahon makes shocking Royal Rumble return
- Brock Lesnar decimates Bad Bunny in Royal Rumble rampage
- Roman Reigns refuses to answer for his attack
- Kelly Kelly is all smiles after Royal Rumble return
- Melina moved to tears by the WWE Universe
- Ivory wants Rhea Ripley to reevaluate her life
- Mickie James reflects on historic Royal Rumble appearance
- Natalya sets another world record
- Ronda Rousey always wanted to win the Royal Rumble match
- Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan’s emotional reunion
- Becky Lynch is never nervous
- The All Might Era has officially returned
- Sami Zayn isn’t done with Johnny Knoxville
- Johnny Knoxville still wants to be a champion
- Drew McIntyre wants his moment with the WWE Universe
- Full Royal Rumble 2022 highlights
Loading comments...