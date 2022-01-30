Bianca Belair is the Iron Woman of the Royal Rumble

Bianca Belair didn’t win the Royal Rumble last night (Sat., Jan. 29, 2022) in St. Louis — that honor went to the returning Ronda Rousey — but she did pull off an impressive feat, made even more impressive by the fact that it was the third year in a row she earned this distinction.

She was the Iron Woman of the match.

That honor goes to whoever lasts the longest of the 30 wrestlers involved in the match and Belair has been at the top of that list in every Royal Rumble she has appeared in.

In 2020, she entered at number two and went for 33:20.

In 2021, she entered at number three and went for 56:52.

In 2022, she entered at number eight and went for 47:30.

For added context, the men’s Royal Rumble has been around since 1988 and only Stone Cold Steve Austin has been Iron Man on three separate occasions, and one of those was in 1999 when he wasn’t even in the match for the majority of it. Even he didn’t do it three times in a row, though.

So Belair has three Royal Rumble appearances, three times she was Iron Woman, and one victory. The women’s Royal Rumble has only been in existence since 2018 but I think it’s safe to say Belair is the undisputed top performer in its brief history.