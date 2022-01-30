WWE has put a bow tie around its Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri, as the promotion wrapped up the show tonight (Sat., Jan. 29, 2022) with Brock Lesnar as the surprise number 30 entrant in the men’s Royal Rumble and taking out everyone to win it all.

Was it the best match on the card?

The show also featured Ronda Rousey making her long awaited return in the women’s Royal Rumble match, which she won by last eliminating SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch keeping the Raw women’s title by pinning Doudrop, Paul Heyman turning on Brock Lesnar to realign with Roman Reigns en route to Bobby Lashley winning the WWE championship from Lesnar, Reigns beating Seth Rollins to keep the Universal title, and more.

