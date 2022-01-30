Brock Lesnar wins the Royal Rumble

The men’s Royal Rumble match headlined the Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) tonight (Sat., Jan. 29, 2022) at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. There were surprises expected, and very little hint of who would win going in.

We probably should have expected that it would end up being Brock Lesnar, as a way to set up another WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns.

Here was the order of entrants:

AJ Styles Shinsuke Nakamura Austin Theory Robert Roode Ridge Holland Montez Ford Damian Priest Sami Zayn Johnny Knoxville Angelo Dawkins Omos Ricochet Chad Gable Dominik Mysterio Happy Corbin Dolph Ziggler Sheamus Rick BOOGS Madcap Moss Riddle Drew McIntyre Kevin Owens Rey Mysterio Kofi Kingston Otis Big E Bad Bunny Shane McMahon Randy Orton Brock Lesnar

And the order of eliminations (including who they were eliminated by):

Robert Roode (AJ Styles) Shinsuke Nakamura (AJ Styles) Johnny Knoxville (Sami Zayn) Sami Zayn (AJ Styles) Angelo Dawkins (Omos) Montez Ford (Omos) Damian Priest (Omos) Omos (Styles, Gable, Holland, Theory, Ricochet, Dominik Mysterio) Ricochet (Happy Corbin) Dominik Mysterio (Happy Corbin) Austin Theory (AJ Styles) Ridge Holland (AJ Styles) Chad Gable (Rick BOOGS) AJ Styles (Madcap Moss) Rick BOOGS (Happy Corbin) Madcap Moss (Drew McIntyre) Happy Corbin (Drew McIntyre) Kofi Kingston (Kevin Owens) Sheamus (Bad Bunny) Dolph Ziggler (Bad Bunny) Rey Mysterio (Otis) Kevin Owens (Shane McMahon) Big E (RK-Bro) Otis (RK-Bro) Randy Orton (Brock Lesnar) Bad Bunny (Brock Lesnar) Riddle (Brock Lesnar) Shane McMahon (Brock Lesnar) Drew McIntyre (Brock Lesnar)

The show went off the air with Michael Cole wondering aloud who Lesnar would choose to challenge at WrestleMania, and to be fair he has a reason to go after either champion, but it’s pretty obvious where this is headed now.

