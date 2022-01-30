Every surprise entrant in the men’s Royal Rumble match

Part of the appeal of Royal Rumble matches are the surprise entrants. The 2022 men’s edition wasn’t going to be as full of unexpected faces as the women’s version, but it wasn’t devoid of unannounced members of the current roster and figures from WWE’s past.

Sheamus’ protege Ridge Holland took the first of five open spots.

We knew Johnny Knoxville was coming, and that he’d go right after Sami Zayn. We’d heard the rest of the Jackass crew could get involved. That would have counted as a surprise, but it didn’t happen. Three of the guys entered with him, but then they quickly disappeared. Knoxville followed them to the back not long after.

It took a long while before we got another, but it was pretty momentous. Reports were Drew McIntyre might be out for a long while with a neck injury. But apparently his rigorous rehab schedule payed off, because the winner of the 2020 Rumble entered at #21. He didn’t seem to concerned with winning this one. His goal, at least at first, was to destroy the men who hurt him in story, Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss.

After the King of Claymore Country entered, it was a while before we got another one. That was a star of WrestleMania 37, and Bad Bunny was quickly the most exciting thing in what had been a lackluster Rumble (even Kofi Kingston’s signature save spot was botched and resulted in his unplanned elimination).

#BadBunny is BACK in the #RoyalRumble Match ... and so is his BUNNY DESTROYER! pic.twitter.com/Xuu6wHQm3H — WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022

Bunny got some eliminations, and a big spot with Rey Mysterio before — in true Rumble form — trying to eliminate the legendary luchador. The it was time for the Best In The World. No not that one. This one.

Shane McMahon eliminated Kevin Owens, then lined up play cannon fodder for the night’s final surprise... Brock Lesnar’s second match of the night.

By clearing the ring, and finishing with the man who eliminated him to win two years ago (McIntyre), Lesnar now has a path to getting revenge on Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38.

Read more about that and everything that happened at the 2022 Royal Rumble coverage in our live blog here.