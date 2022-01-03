Bobby Lashley is finally getting that match with Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar won the WWE championship at Day 1 just this past Saturday in Atlanta and the promotion wasted no time getting right to finding a top contender for him on Monday Night Raw just days later. Instead of complicating matters, they simply went ahead and re-booked the Fatal 4-Way that was originally scheduled for Day 1 — Big E vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens — with the winner earning a match against Lesnar at Royal Rumble on Sat., Jan. 29, 2022, in St. Louis.

The match was an insane all out war that saw featured guys going through tables, steps getting thrown around, and Owens being a straight up madman doing this:

Owens and Rollins spent the match working together, genuinely trying to help each other win the match. In the end, neither of them managed to do so.

Instead, Lashley used a spear on Owens to score the pinfall and set himself up for a long awaited date with Lesnar. This will be the first time these two have ever wrestled each other, a match Bobby has been asking for for years now.

When they asked Lesnar for a comment about Lashley winning, he simply said: “Tell Roman Reigns I’ll see him this Friday on SmackDown.”

Here’s the updated Royal Rumble match card: