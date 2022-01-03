Everyone who declared for the Royal Rumble on Raw this week

’Tis the season!

With just weeks separating us from Royal Rumble, that means WWE television is largely about building to not just the event but the two Royal Rumble matches that will take place at the show. To that end, Monday Night Raw this week saw multiple declarations for the men’s match, all of whom will join the already announced Johnny Knoxville:

Angelo Dawkins

Montez Ford

Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio

Austin Theory

The Mysterios and The Street Profits declared entry in separate promos, beefing up the match from the tag team division. One would presume this means Alpha Academy are indeed looking likely as RK-Bro’s opponent on Jan. 29 in St. Louis.

Theory was put in the Rumble by Vince McMahon himself after the WWE Chairman decided he was proud of how Theory attacked Finn Balor from behind and took him out of the picture. Go figure.

On the women’s side, there were no declarations. Doudrop, Bianca Belair, and Liv Morgan will battle it out next week to determine who will challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw women’s championship at the event. One would presume the two losers will be in the Rumble.

That’s where we stand for the two matches right now.