It’s happening!

When Maryse kept interfering in Edge’s business with The Miz, it became clear it was only a matter of time before Beth Phoenix showed up. When she ditched her commentary gig on NXT, it seemed obvious she was gearing up for a run on the main roster alongside her husband.

Sure enough, she showed up at Day 1 this past Saturday night in Atlanta to help her husband win his match against Miz.

Naturally, Miz and Maryse were upset about this, and voiced that displeasure on Monday Night Raw this week, with the latter claiming “if Beth was here, I would punch her in the face.” Beth, it turned out, was there, and she did not punch her in the face. But Miz did accept a challenge for a mixed tag team match for Royal Rumble on Sat., Jan. 29, 2022, in St. Louis. She was none too happy about that.

But that’s always where this was headed.

Should be fun!

The updated Royal Rumble match card: