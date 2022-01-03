Triple threat booked to find Becky Lynch’s next challenger

Becky Lynch used her time on Monday Night Raw this week cutting a promo about being an artist that was all about cleverly setting herself up for a new nickname:

Vincent Van GOAT pic.twitter.com/YTWAtm1guf — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 4, 2022

Yeah.

She also ran down the women’s division as unworthy, none of whom pose any real threat to her. Liv Morgan disagreed, as did Bianca Belair, and those two started fighting over who would be next to challenge for the Raw women’s championship. They both have a legitimate case for it — unfinished business on both sides and all that.

But one woman, Doudrop, is sick and tired of the same names in the title scene. So she appealed to Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce and they collectively decided on a triple threat match, booked for Monday Night Raw next week: Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair, winner gets Becky Lynch at Royal Rumble on Sat., Jan. 29, 2022, in St. Louis.

See you next week!