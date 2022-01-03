Paul Heyman is back with Brock Lesnar

Hours before Monday Night Raw went on the air from South Carolina this evening, it was announced that new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar would open the show. So when the lights went out, we all expected to hear that familiar, iconic riff. Except that’s not what happened.

Instead, we were greeted with this:

This freakin’ guy.

He made clear right away that he was there as an advocate for his client, the now reigning, defending WWE champion, Brock Lesnar. They both made sure to get some shots in at Roman Reigns before moving on to the business at hand, with Brock biting his gimmick...

...before Heyman outright said that just a week after firing his special counsel, Reigns got COVID.

Ouch.

We’ll surely be revisiting that later. Lesnar called himself the “real” champion and Heyman used his gift of gab to keep those embers burning, no matter how long they have to simmer.

Meanwhile, they put over Bobby Lashley big time as a potential next challenger while also showing Big E nothing but love and respect. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens were run down relentlessly, and you got the idea by the end of it that we are indeed headed for Lesnar vs. Lashley at Royal Rumble.

We’ll find out soon enough.

