WWE announces the card for Raw tonight

WWE may be coming in awfully late with the announcement of the card for this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw but a lot happened in the past 48 hours, including Brock Lesnar becoming WWE champion at Day 1. And, hey, at least they announced something, even if it is just hours before the show is set to go on the air on USA Network.

Here’s what to expect later on this evening:

Brock Lesnar will open the show. As mentioned, he won the WWE title at Day 1 this past Saturday night and changed the landscape of the entire promotion.

We’ll known who is next to challenge him for that title by the end of the night, as a Fatal 4-Way to determine the top contender is set featuring Bobby Lashley, Big E, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens.

Dolph Ziggler will once again challenge Damian Priest for the United States championship in a rematch from last week.

The AJ Styles vs. Omos match that was supposed to happen last week is also booked for this show. We’ll see if they go through with it this time.

That’s everything the company has officially announced. There will, of course, be much more.

