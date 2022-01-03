 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

A good update from Sasha Banks after she was helped to back at WWE house show

By Sean Rueter
/ new
Sonya_Io22’s Twitter

As mentioned in our latest Rumor Roundup, there was concern for Sasha Banks after she had to be helped to the back following her match with Charlotte Flair at WWE’s Jan. 2 house show in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

It looked like she may have suffered an injury when her legs were caught underneath her while she was taking a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker from Flair.

A referee and trainer eventually carried Banks to the back, leading to the concerns about a serious injury. Fortunately, Sasha posted a positive update not long after the show ended:

“Good” is good, although that doesn’t mean we’ll see her wrestling on SmackDown this Friday. The Boss may need to rest that leg if she suffered a hyperextension or sprain. We’ll let you know if/when we hear more between now and Banks’ next scheduled appearance — Fri., Jan. 7 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...