A good update from Sasha Banks after she was helped to back at WWE house show

As mentioned in our latest Rumor Roundup, there was concern for Sasha Banks after she had to be helped to the back following her match with Charlotte Flair at WWE’s Jan. 2 house show in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

It looked like she may have suffered an injury when her legs were caught underneath her while she was taking a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker from Flair.

This could have been the spot? Looks like her leg is under pic.twitter.com/nFPme5bsh0 — BXsavageschasn28snz (@MikeDesorbo1) January 3, 2022

A referee and trainer eventually carried Banks to the back, leading to the concerns about a serious injury. Fortunately, Sasha posted a positive update not long after the show ended:

I’m good

Thank you for the love always. — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) January 3, 2022

“Good” is good, although that doesn’t mean we’ll see her wrestling on SmackDown this Friday. The Boss may need to rest that leg if she suffered a hyperextension or sprain. We’ll let you know if/when we hear more between now and Banks’ next scheduled appearance — Fri., Jan. 7 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.