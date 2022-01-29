Ronda Rousey announced for Raw next week

Rumors were flying in the days leading up to the Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) tonight (Sat., Jan. 29, 2022) in St. Louis that Ronda Rousey could be making her return to set up whatever she’ll be doing at WrestleMania 38. Reports came out earlier today that said plan involves her wrestling Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown women’s championship in Dallas come April.

Well, Rousey did indeed return at the Royal Rumble, as an entrant in the Royal Rumble match itself. Naturally, she won said Rumble match and, wouldn’t you know it, she did so by last eliminating Flair.

WWE didn’t immediately announce that Rousey vs. Flair will be happening at WrestleMania, however, and that’s almost certainly because of this:

There’s also the matter of Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch retaining her title against Doudrop and being every bit the compelling option for Rousey. The same report that said Rousey vs. Flair is the plan for this year says Rousey vs. Lynch is almost certainly the plan for next year.

This way they can get an early start on the build to it while also playing up the tease of the choice she’ll actually make.

A win for everyone.

Right?