The match tasked with following up Ronda Rousey’s big return (among many others) and Royal Rumble victory tonight (Sat., Jan. 29, 2022) at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri, was the Raw women’s title bout pitting Champion Becky Lynch against challenger Doudrop. That’s the challenger the champ basically hand picked.

The psychology of the match was rather simple — Doudrop is bigger and stronger, and had an advantage thanks to that. Lynch tried to go toe-to-toe in that regard and had an awfully hard time with it.

By late in the match, Lynch had fully come back and taken control, with Doudrop doing a lot of selling. They quickly focused on whether or not Becky could last in a situation like this, taking any more damage.

She could.

Of course she could.

It required a lot, but in the end Lynch hit the manhandle slam off the second rope to get the pinfall to retain her title.

