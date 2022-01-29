 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ronda Rousey wins the Royal Rumble

By Geno Mrosko
/ new
@WWE

The women’s Royal Rumble match at tonight’s (Sat., Jan. 29, 2022) Royal Rumble pay-per-view at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis had a lot of intrigue surrounding it, considering all the returns of past Legends, and one really big rumor going into it.

That bring rumor turned out to be true, with Ronda Rousey making her return to WWE as a late entrant in the match and ultimately winning it by last eliminating Charlotte Flair. It sure looks like the main event of WrestleMania 38 is now set.

Here was the order of entrants:

  1. Sasha Banks
  2. Melina
  3. Tamina
  4. Kelly Kelly
  5. Aliyah
  6. Liv Morgan
  7. Queen Zelina
  8. Bianca Belair
  9. Dana Brooke
  10. Michelle McCool
  11. Sonya Deville
  12. Natalya
  13. Cameron
  14. Naomi
  15. Carmella
  16. Rhea Ripley
  17. Charlotte Flair
  18. Ivory
  19. Brie Bella
  20. Mickie James
  21. Alicia Fox
  22. Nikki A.S.H.
  23. Summer Rae
  24. Nikki Bella
  25. Sarah Logan
  26. Lita
  27. Molly Holly
  28. Ronda Rousey
  29. Shotzi
  30. Shayna Baszler

And the order of eliminations (and who they were eliminated by):

  1. Melina (Sasha Banks)
  2. Kelly Kelly (Sasha Banks)
  3. Sasha Banks (Queen Zelina)
  4. Dana Brooke (Michelle McCool)
  5. Tamina (Natalya)
  6. Cameron (Sonya Deville)
  7. Sonya Deville (Naomi)
  8. Carmella (Rhea Ripley)
  9. Queen Zelina (Rhea Ripley)
  10. Aliyah (Charlotte Flair)
  11. Naomi (Sonya Deville)
  12. Ivory (Rhea Ripley)
  13. Michelle McCool (Mickie James)
  14. Summer Rae (Natalya)
  15. Alicia Fox (Bella Twins)
  16. Sarah Logan (Bella Twins)
  17. Liv Morgan (Bella Twins)
  18. Mickie James (Lita)
  19. Molly Holly (Nikki A.S.H.)
  20. Nikki A.S.H. (Ronda Rousey)
  21. Nikki Bella (Brie Bella)
  22. Brie Bella (Ronda Rousey)
  23. Shotzi (Ronda Rousey)
  24. Natalya (Bianca Belair)
  25. Lita (Charlotte Flair)
  26. Rhea Ripley (Charlotte Flair)
  27. Shayna Baszler (Charlotte Flair)
  28. Bianca Belair (Charlotte Flair)
  29. Charlotte Flair (Ronda Rousey)

Rousey, Flair, Belair, and Baszler were the final four. Flair took out Belair and Baszler to set up the final showdown, which didn’t last very long at all. Shortly after, Rousey tossed her and couldn’t help but smile as she walked out at the warm welcome her victory received.

Babyface Rousey? She was wearing all black, but... she was awfully happy.

Stay tuned.

Get complete Royal Rumble results and coverage of the entire show right here.

In This Stream

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 live streaming results, recaps, reactions, videos, more!

View all 7 stories

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...