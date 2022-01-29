Ronda Rousey wins the Royal Rumble

The women’s Royal Rumble match at tonight’s (Sat., Jan. 29, 2022) Royal Rumble pay-per-view at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis had a lot of intrigue surrounding it, considering all the returns of past Legends, and one really big rumor going into it.

That bring rumor turned out to be true, with Ronda Rousey making her return to WWE as a late entrant in the match and ultimately winning it by last eliminating Charlotte Flair. It sure looks like the main event of WrestleMania 38 is now set.

Here was the order of entrants:

Sasha Banks Melina Tamina Kelly Kelly Aliyah Liv Morgan Queen Zelina Bianca Belair Dana Brooke Michelle McCool Sonya Deville Natalya Cameron Naomi Carmella Rhea Ripley Charlotte Flair Ivory Brie Bella Mickie James Alicia Fox Nikki A.S.H. Summer Rae Nikki Bella Sarah Logan Lita Molly Holly Ronda Rousey Shotzi Shayna Baszler

And the order of eliminations (and who they were eliminated by):

Melina (Sasha Banks) Kelly Kelly (Sasha Banks) Sasha Banks (Queen Zelina) Dana Brooke (Michelle McCool) Tamina (Natalya) Cameron (Sonya Deville) Sonya Deville (Naomi) Carmella (Rhea Ripley) Queen Zelina (Rhea Ripley) Aliyah (Charlotte Flair) Naomi (Sonya Deville) Ivory (Rhea Ripley) Michelle McCool (Mickie James) Summer Rae (Natalya) Alicia Fox (Bella Twins) Sarah Logan (Bella Twins) Liv Morgan (Bella Twins) Mickie James (Lita) Molly Holly (Nikki A.S.H.) Nikki A.S.H. (Ronda Rousey) Nikki Bella (Brie Bella) Brie Bella (Ronda Rousey) Shotzi (Ronda Rousey) Natalya (Bianca Belair) Lita (Charlotte Flair) Rhea Ripley (Charlotte Flair) Shayna Baszler (Charlotte Flair) Bianca Belair (Charlotte Flair) Charlotte Flair (Ronda Rousey)

Rousey, Flair, Belair, and Baszler were the final four. Flair took out Belair and Baszler to set up the final showdown, which didn’t last very long at all. Shortly after, Rousey tossed her and couldn’t help but smile as she walked out at the warm welcome her victory received.

Babyface Rousey? She was wearing all black, but... she was awfully happy.

Stay tuned.

