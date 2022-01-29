Bobby Lashley spent years campaigning for a match against Brock Lesnar. He’s been chasing it for what feels like forever, and that chase came to an end tonight (Sat., Jan. 29, 2022) at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri, on the main card of WWE’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

The match followed a similar blueprint to so many big time Brock matches. The early collar and elbow giving way to the first German suplex. Lashley answered with one of his own, and then followed up with a couple of spears to get out ahead of the champ.

But an attempted spear through the barricade on the outside failed, and gave the advantage back to Lesnar. That’s where he took over and started counting out each suplex.

It was only after he got to five that Lashley managed to reverse the next one into the Hurt Lock. Lesnar got out, hit the F-5, and couldn’t believe there was no referee to count the fall because he got blasted during said F-5.

That’s when Roman Reigns showed up.

He hit Lesnar with a Spear, looked to Paul Heyman, and held his hand out for the WWE championship. Heyman handed it over.

Reigns put it to Lesnar.

A referee reappeared just in time to count Lesnar down to give Lashley the victory.

Heyman walked out alongside his Tribal Chief as Lesnar was left in the ring on his back and Lashley celebrated with the title around his waist.

