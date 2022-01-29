Pyro sets WrestleMania sign on fire at Royal Rumble

We knew Ronda Rousey winning the Royal Rumble would melt the internet. We didn’t know if would melt the WrestleMania sign at Sat., Jan. 29’s WWE PPV Premium Live Event.

Okay, it was pyro, not heat from Rousey haters. And I don’t even know that it was Rousey’s celebratory fireworks or anything (actually, pretty much everyone on site in Missouri says it was in fact Ronda’s pyro). But the sign did catch fire, and forced the evacuation of fans seated beneath it at St. Louis’ The Dome at America’s Center.

Went to the #RoyalRumble and the Wrestlemania sign caught on fire pic.twitter.com/u1KjtqeG59 — Lenny Ventimiglia (@Ventimiglia_IV) January 30, 2022

The fireworks that went off on the #WrestleMania sign after Ronda Rousey won appear to have melted it. The entirety of the section below the sign has been evacuated. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/Nb0oMoN6WJ — Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) January 30, 2022

This obviously distracted the audience during Becky Lynch’s match with Doudrop. Lynch even incorporated it into her act, saying “I set that sign on fire, cause I’m straight fire” early on in the bout.

Fortunately, it didn’t impede the match. Even more importantly, the crack WWE production team got the situation under control without anyone being hurt.

And it’s being lifted back into place. Thank goodness... what would the winner of the men’s Rumble have pointed at otherwise?

