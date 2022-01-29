Every surprise entrant in the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match

Part of the appeal of Royal Rumble matches are the surprise entrants. The 2022 women’s edition figured to be full of unexpected faces, seeing as WWE’s cut quite a few female wrestlers since last year. It’s one of the reasons we got a number of shocking announcements in advance, like Impact Knockouts champion Mickie James.

We didn’t have to wait long for the surprises to come after the bell rang in St. Louis tonight (Jan. 29), either. Melina entered at #2.

She didn’t last long. Neither did the unannounced veteran who came in fourth, Kelly Kelly.

Michelle McCool was on of the legends promoted ahead of time, and she was also the first to last longer than a few seconds. She even got to eliminate Dana Brooke!

The next surprise had been rumored, by the entrant herself even! Somebody call our mama, because Cameron (Ariane Andrew) was in the Rumble. She was another quick exit, but at least this one was in service to her former tag partner Naomi’s program with Sonya Deville. Deville threw Cameron out before Naomi got revenge.

We went awhile until our next surprise, but it was worth the wait. Ivory was #18, and in her full Right to Censor glory. She held a mic and derided the “girls” in the ring even as Rhea Ripley sent her packing.

Expected names from the past came next. Brie Bella, then Mickie James — entering with her own “Hardcore Country” tune, with her Knockouts belt, and Impact Wrestling on her chyron. She eliminated McCool shortly after hitting the ring.

Alicia Fox, owner of one of the most gorgeous Northern Light suplexes in the business, followed James.

The “legendary” Summer Rae was #23, and went right after the woman she’d been feuding with on social media. Natalya won that Twitter beef with an elimination.

Nikki Bella joined her Hall of Fame sister, and took out Foxy. Then Riott Squad-er Sarah Logan returned at #25.

Logan’s emotional reunion with Liv Morgan ended in tragedy, as they were both sent to the floor by The Bellas. Lita was in to deal with them for a while, and Molly Holly arrived... so she could quickly be attacked and eliminated by WWE’s current (almost) superhero, Nikki A.S.H.

The worst kept secret entered at #28... it was Rowdy Ronda Rousey!

