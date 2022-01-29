Ronda Rousey’s WrestleMania opponent reportedly set (possible spoiler)

Plans change.

On the post-SmackDown Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported several details about Ronda Rousey’s return to WWE. Among them was the plan to have Rousey face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 in April.

A couple hours ago, Meltzer posted a story on the Observer site saying that WWE’s now decided Ronda will face her other WrestleMania 35 opponent in Arlington, Texas. Charlotte Flair vs. Rousey is now the direction for this year’s ‘Mania.

Part of the reason for the change seems to be to “throw a major bone” to FOX. While Ronda may appear on Raw occasionally, feuding with Flair will put the UFC Hall of Famer on SmackDown most Friday nights.

This doesn’t mean WWE won’t do the Lynch vs. Rousey match many have been clamoring for. While she won’t be full-time, Ronda’s deal calls for a “substantial run” of more than one year, including WrestleMania 39 in Southern California. Meltzer writes that Becky is now “the favorite” for Ronda’s opponent at SoFi Stadium next spring.

The road to Rowdy vs. The Queen is supposed to start tonight. How? Meltzer wasn’t sure if it would be via the Rumble itself or an angle, but PWInsider is now saying Ronda will be in the women’s Royal Rumble match: “You can expect that appearance to be a big deal.”

No doubt.