Brock Lesnar spent Royal Rumble eve doing a stunt with the Jackass guys

In case you aren’t sold on the carefree version of Brock Lesnar we’re currently getting, or are worried the presence of Jackass’ Johnny Knoxville in the Royal Rumble tonight (Jan. 29) will be more “Zombie Lumberjack match” than Bad Bunny... please consider this video courtesy of TMZ Sports.

In it, the WWE champion takes time out from his pre- PPV Premium Live Event title defense dinner to bodyslam Knoxville’s co-star Jason “Wee Man” Acuna onto a glass-covered, clearly non-gimmicked table at a St. Louis restaurant. The Beast Incarnate clearly loves every second of it, as does Knoxville.

Acuna was not available for comment.

“Oh my f***ing God,” indeed.

Jackass Forever (the movie Knoxville, Wee Man, Steve-O & maybe even a few other members of the gang from MTV’s legendary stunt show are promoting at the Rumble) comes out next week, so it’s too late to get Brock into the theatrical cut. But this better be a DVD extra or something.