WWE Royal Rumble goes live on pay-per-view (PPV) and the WWE Network tonight (Sat., Jan. 29, 2022) at 7 pm ET from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri, but the promotion is also offering a free live stream of its Kickoff show starting at 6:00 pm ET.

As of now, there is no match scheduled for the show, although promotional material from WWE is promising there will be at least one.

There will also be previews of all the matches on the card, analysis, breaking news, and more. The pre-show panel of analysts and experts will break down all the action before the PPV goes live.

The show starts at 6:00 pm ET, so remember to come back and join us here for the live stream you see above! You can also win $10,000 in DraftKings’ free-to-play Royal Rumble pools — one for the men’s match, and one for the women’s.

