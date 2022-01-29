WWE takes over The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri tonight (Sat., Jan. 29, 2022) for its Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza featuring a 30-man over-the-top-rope battle royal on the men’s side (featuring the likes of Big E, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, and more), a 30-woman over-the-top-rope battle royal on the women’s side (featuring the likes of Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Mickie James, the Bella Twins, and more), Bobby Lashley finally getting a match with Brock Lesnar for the WWE championship, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins reigniting their rivalry over the Universal championship, Doudrop getting her first crack at the crown in a Raw women’s title match opposite Becky Lynch, Edge and Beth Phoenix teaming up for the first time against The Miz & Maryse, and whatever other matches WWE decides to add at the last minute. This StoryStream will be the spot for all results, recaps, videos, and post-event fallout. Enjoy the show!
Jan 29, 2022, 1:00am EST
January 29
Royal Rumble results, live match coverage
Get complete results and live coverage of every match on tonight’s WWE "Royal Rumble" PPV, featuring two Rumble matches, and more!
January 29
Watch the Royal Rumble Kickoff show here
Featuring action before the PPV, analysis of the card, and more!
January 29
Brock spent Royal Rumble eve doing a stunt with the Jackass guys
If you’re not sold on carefree Beast Incarnate or Johnny Knoxville & company’s involvement in tonight’s WWE event... see if this video of Brock slamming Wee Man onto a table at a St. Louis restaurant doesn’t change your mind.
January 29
Your Royal Rumble open thread
This is your spot to talk all things Royal Rumble!