WWE takes over The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri tonight (Sat., Jan. 29, 2022) for its Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza featuring a 30-man over-the-top-rope battle royal on the men’s side (featuring the likes of Big E, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, and more), a 30-woman over-the-top-rope battle royal on the women’s side (featuring the likes of Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Mickie James, the Bella Twins, and more), Bobby Lashley finally getting a match with Brock Lesnar for the WWE championship, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins reigniting their rivalry over the Universal championship, Doudrop getting her first crack at the crown in a Raw women’s title match opposite Becky Lynch, Edge and Beth Phoenix teaming up for the first time against The Miz & Maryse, and whatever other matches WWE decides to add at the last minute. This StoryStream will be the spot for all results, recaps, videos, and post-event fallout. Enjoy the show!