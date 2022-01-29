WWE Royal Rumble 2022 results, live streaming match coverage

WE Royal Rumble is all set to pop off tonight (Sat., Jan. 29, 2022) from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri at 7:00 pm ET, live on the WWE Network. You may also be able to watch this on pay-per-view (PPV) if your cable provider is carrying the event.

WWE ROYAL RUMBLE QUICK RESULTS

WWE ROYAL RUMBLE LIVE BLOG & MATCH COVERAGE

Shall I liveblog this here pro wrestling show for you, folks.

The pre-show opens with Kayla Braxton introducing the panel, tonight consisting of Jerry “the King” Lawler, Booker T, Kevin Patrick, and Peter Rosenberg, and they proceed to break down the card for tonight’s show.

The main show kicks off with a hype reel for the concept and greatness of the Royal Rumble.

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins (WWE Universal Championship)

Trading punches early, Reigns furious and Rollins wily, back roll corner forearm, off the ropes, Sling Blade! Clothesline sends Roman to the floor, Seth off the ropes with a dive! Back in, a second dive, going for a springboard back in but Reigns drops him with a right hand!

Drive-By connects, but Rollins powerbombs him through the announce table! Back inside, frog splash... NOPE! Seth up top, Phoenix Splash, nobody home, lands on his feet, counters a spear with the boot, Death Blow sets up a Buckle Bomb! Off the ropes, Blackout... SO CLOSE BUT ROMAN KICKS OUT!

Rollins pulls himself up, concering his next move, lying in wait, but when he charges in Roman takes him off his feet with a lariat! Mounted forearms, raining down his anger and hate, pummeling Seth Rollins until referee Charles Robinson pulls him off bodily. Reigns plants him with a powerbomb... NOPE!

More mounted forearms until Rollins grabs a triangle choke! Wrenching it in, but Roman posts up to his feet, deadlift... POWERBOMB! Shaking the cobwebs, Reigns posts Seth to the floor and follows after, throwing him over the timekeeper’s barricade! Throwing him into the steel steps, back inside... SUPERMAN PUNCH FOR TWO!

Spear on the floor, back inside, spear attempt... PEDIGREE COUNTERS! DESPERATE COVER... NO GOOD! Seth tuning up the band to vigorous “Burn it down!” chants, Blackout countered, looking for a Rock Bottom, back elbows cut him off, Kawada Kicks, Roman with a big right hand to block!

Off the ropes... spear! Seth is down and out, desperate, he wants the fist bump but Reigns doesn’t take the bait and locks him in the guillotine choke! Desperate crawling, Rollins reaching, stretching, flagging but not failing, referee Charles Robinson checks his hand and Seth gets the ropes!

Roman won’t let go and Charles calls for the bell!

Seth Rollins wins by disqualification.

Reigns refuses at length, saying Seth won’t let him let go, until finally after nearly a minute in the choke, Roman lets go!

Reigns goes and gets a steel chair and brings it into the ring, hitting Rollins with it again and again and again, just absolutely consumed by his rage. Roman goes to leave before returning with another chair, continuing to just destroy Seth with chairshots, leaving him lying.

Women’s Royal Rumble

Sasha Banks enters at #1.

Melina enters at #2.

Circling, posing at each other, Melina throws a kick, Banks catches and fires one back, and immediately throws her over the ropes...

Melina is eliminated.

The countdown timer ticks...

Tamina enters at #3.

Banks meets Tamina at the apron, Meteora to the floor and she throws Snuka inside! Pick the leg, Tamina blocks, whip across, la casadora bulldog puts her in the corner. Corner knees, Snuka fires back a headbutt, the countdown timer ticks...

Kelly Kelly enters at #4.

Tamina puts Sasha over the top rope but she is not eliminated, and Kelly comes in attacking Snuka! Off the ropes, tilt-a-whirl headscissors puts Snuka in the corner! Handspring back elbow connects but Tamina runs her over! Banks back in, smashing Snuka into the corner, putting boots to her.

Back over to Kelly, she boots the Boss and does a headscissors over the ropes, and Sasha shoves her over...

Kelly Kelly is eliminated.

The countdown timer ticks...

Aliyah enters at #5.

Banks meets her with clubbing blows, scoop lift, Aliyah slips out, ducks a lariat, Lou Thesz Press into mounted punches! Sasha recovers and goes to dump her, Aliyah blocks at first, back body drop to the apron, slide back in, and the Boss drops her with a hard knee!

The countdown timer ticks...

Liv Morgan enters at #6.

She gets into it with Aliyah, running her over with strikes, pulling Banks off of Tamina, inverted surfboard stomp almost eliminates the Boss but Snuka comes over and cuts her off for no good reason! Liv with a springboard dropkick, putting boots to Banks and Aliyah at the same time!

Morgan points to the sign, Sasha suplexes Aliyah, another one, Three Amigos! The countdown timer ticks...

Queen Zelina Vega enters at #7.

Vega pulls Morgan and Aliyah out of the fray but Sasha nails her with a kick, scoop lift, Tamina stops her and picks Banks up, putting her on the apron but failing to eliminate her. Zelina runs over with a boot...

Sasha Banks is eliminated.

Heels with an impromptu alliance, Snuka lifts Aliyah up over the top rope but she’s hanging in there as the countdown timer ticks...

Bianca Belair enters at #8.

Belair in with a flurry of strikes, whip reversed on Tamina, she slips to the apron, big front kick, slingshot back in, Vega on her back but she pulls her over and lifts her up into the delayed vertical suplex! Bianca puts Liv on the apron, handspring kick, no elimination, Vega eats a moonsault but Snuka cuts Belair off before she can eliminate her.

The countdown timer ticks...

Dana Brooke enters at #9.

Brooke goes after Aliyah, Vega pulls her off for no reason so Dana scoops her and goes to dump her but Snuka makes the save. Kicks from Brooke, cartwheel dropkick, she’s fired up, handspring back elbow on Belair and a spinning neckbreaker on Liv! Bianca has Aliyah up in the turnbuckles, Morgan comes over to try and dump both as the countdown timer ticks...

Michelle McCool enters at #10.

Kick takes Snuka out, another blasts Brooke off the apron but Reggie catches her and saves her from elimination! Suplex to Liv, kick for Bianca.... VEGA TAKES THE FAITH BREAKER! Dana dives into a big boot from McCool and gets dumped...

Dana Brooke is eliminated.

Tamina and Michelle into it in the corner, Morgan and Aliyah, Bianca and Zelina, all struggling in the corner and failing to eliminate anyone as the countdown timer ticks...

Sonya Deville enters at #11.

Deville taking her time to make her way to the ring, deciding not to take her jacket off and instead she joins commentary for the time being. McCool avoids elimination, desultory brawling and elimination attempts all around. Belair up on the ropes, clubbing at Tamina but she gets knocked back to the mat and the countdown timer ticks...

Natalya enters at #12.

Nattie getting into it with Liv at first, trying to dump her via an Atomic Drop but Morgan slingshots back in with a sunset flip! Belair comes from behind Neidhart, fireman’s carry, Tamina saves her for no good reason, fireman’s carry on Bianca, Nattie under them both but Belair hangs on...

Tamina is eliminated.

Nattie hanging in there as Aliyah and McCool work to eliminate her and the countdown timer ticks...

Cameron enters at #13.

Cameron slides in the ring, Codebreaker to Vega, commentary convinces Sonya to get in the ring on the basis that Cameron and Naomi used to tag together and she immediately beats on her and suplexes her to the apron, eliminating her despite the Funkadactyl’s best efforts.

Cameron is eliminated.

The countdown timer ticks...

Naomi enters at #14.

Naomi helps Cameron up before sliding in the ring and taking it to Deville! Vicious brawling, springboard roundhouse, dumping Sonya to the apron, roundhouse kick...

Sonya Deville is eliminated.

Nattie from behind but Naomi fights her off! Picking the BOAT up, she lifts her up as the countdown timer ticks...

Carmella enters at #15.

Aliyah hanging in there while Carmella takes her sweet time walking to the ring, Bianca in a bad way but she avoids elimination and rolls back inside! Mella chats with Corey Graves at commentary before entering. Nattie helps Bianca try and dump McCool but she hangs in there!

Vega sets Naomi up, the countdown timer ticks...

Rhea Ripley enters at #16.

Ripley throws Carmella (now wearing “her stupid mask” per my wife) in the ring, Natalya cuts her off with a discus lariat. She dumps Vega and Carmella over the top and hits a boot...

Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega are eliminated.

Ripley a whirlwind of strikes as the countdown timer ticks.

Charlotte Flair enters at #17.

Neidhart struggling against elimination from Bianca, Naomi, AND Morgan, Flair in with lariats and boots, throwing Aliyah over the ropes...

Aliyah is eliminated.

Back suplex, Naomi lands on her feet, Flair with vicious chops, Charlotte powerbombs her to the apron but Naomi hangs in there with her feet on the apron! Sonya Deville runs over and pulls her off...

Naomi is eliminated.

Naomia chases Deville to the back, the countdown timer ticks...

Ivory enters at #18.

Ivory, decked out in Right to Censor gear, cuts a promo about how nothing has changed and it’s hard to look at these girls, seeing wayward, lost little girls. Rhea picks her up and dumps her to the apron, patting her on the head and shoving her out...

Ivory is eliminated.

The countdown timer ticks...

Brie Bella enters at #19.

Brie in hot, doing “Yes!” fingers, dumping Natalya over the top but failing to break her grip and eliminate her. Nattie slides in, scoop, Bella with kicks to avoid elimination! The countdown timer ticks...

Impack Knockouts Champion Mickie James enters at #20, wearing the title and billed as champion!

McCool kicks her before she enters and brings her in, Mickie nails her with a solebutt, crescent kick for Ripley, flapjack for Liv! James headscissors McCool...

Michelle McCool is eliminated.

The countdown timer ticks...

Alicia Fox enters at #21.

Alicia in with dropkicks, axe kick to James, squaring up on Natalya, spin-out facebuster! Bianca and Charlotte brawling, Rhea picks Fox up, Liv tries to help her but Alicia hangs in there. Desultory struggles continue as the countdown timer ticks...

Nikki ASH enters at #22.

ASH goes right after Ripley, trying to eliminate her, Rhea grabs her by the arm and tries to talk some sense into her before going back in and backing her into the ropes but Nikki bails out under the ropes!

Flair blindsides Rhea, they get into it, Mickie and Liv brawling, the countdown timer ticks...

Summer Rae enters at #23.

Rae goes right at Natalya, Lou Thesz Press into mounted punches but Neidhart slaps the taste out of her mouth! Summer slaps her right back, they trade slaps, inverted roundhouse kick from Rae!

Charlotte drops Summer with a boot, Natalya scoosp her up...

Summer Rae is eliminated.

Flair trying to dump Neidhart, Nattie hanging in there for dear life, the countdown timer ticks...

Nikki Bella enters at #24.

Bella goes right after Belair, cravate facebreaker, one for Neidhart too, and a spinebuster follows! Bianca goes after Fox but the Bellas cut her off and high five before dropping Alicia...

Alicia Fox is eliminated.

Bellas trying to dump Liv, the countdown timer ticks...

Sarah Logan enters at #25.

Shotgun knees put Nikki in the corner, big headbutt takes Brie out, James and ASH trying to dump Belair while Logan and Morgan have a moment. The Bellas cut them off and dump Sarah...

Sarah Logan is eliminated.

Bellas catch a crossbody from Liv but she pulls Brie down with her! Nikki with a kick...

Liv Morgan is eliminated.

The countdown timer ticks...

Lita enters at #26.

Lita mixes it up with the Bellas out the gates, straight suplex for ASH, James clobbers her from behind! Whip to the corner, Mickie goes for a headscissors but gets dumped to the apron! Lita catches her with a DDT...

Mickie James is eliminated.

Lita and Flair getting into it as the countdown timer ticks...

“Mighty” Molly Holly enters at #27.

Nikki ASH blasts Molly on the floor before she can enter the match! Throwing her into the steel steps, putting her in the ring, Lita and Charlotte fighting on the turnbuckles while ASH screams abuse at Holly and dumps her...

“Mighty” Molly Holly is eliminated.

The countdown timer ticks...

Ronda Rousey enters at #28.

Rousey steps off of ASH to punch Brie, lighting Nikki ASH up with strikes, putting her on the apron, back body drop Brie to the apron, guillotine chokes on both women! Kick...

Nikki ASH is eliminated.

Nikki Bella comes over and eliminates her sister with a forearm!

Brie Bella is eliminated.

Ronda lighting Nikki up with strikes as the countdown timer ticks...

Shotzi Blackheart enters at #29.

Blackheart goes up top, diving crossbody wipes Ripley and Belair out! She scoops Lita up as Rousey dumps Nikki...

Nikki Bella is eliminated.

Lita with a kick in the corner, headscissors plants Shotzi, Ronda with punches and knees for Bianca, Rhea comes over and cuts Ronda off. Natalya with a Liger Bomb on Flair as the countdown timer ticks...

Shayna Baszler enters at #30.

Baszler lays a knee in on Rhea, German suplex for Blackheart, Saito Suplex for Belair, Lita cuts her off but Shayna reverses to a Karelin lift! Front kick to Natalya, Flair blasts Baszler, Neidhart attacks Rousey, knees connect, fireman’s carry puts Neidhart on the apron but Blackheart bumps into Ronda and gets dumped!

Shotzi hanging in there but Rousey knocks her down...

Shotzi Blackheart is eliminated.

Bianca eliminates Natalya...

Natalya is eliminated.

Nattie slides back in to go after Rousey but Ronda shrugs her off! Lita hits the Twist of Fate on Charlotte but Ripley scoops her up and rams her into the corner, setting her up top! Lita off the top with a Frankensteiner, charging in, Rhea gets under her but Lita kicks her down!

She perches but Rhea knocks her to the apron and Flair blasts her...

Lita is eliminated.

Rhea choking Rousey, electric chair, Ronda hanging on in the ropes and she converts it into a hanging triangle choke! Flair over with the assist, Rhea shoves Rousey into the post and Charlotte blasts Ripley...

Rhea Ripley is eliminated.

Bianca rushes Charlotte but the Queen stays in the match! Hard whip, Flair Flip, shoulder block, big boot to Baszler, she goes to kick Rousey but Belair cuts her off! Shayna with the Kirifuda Clutch, Bianca fights out and hits a spinebuster! Handspring caught into the Kirifuda Clutch, Belair fights out, backbreaker rack, Flair runs in and dumps both of them!

Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler are eliminated.

Flair and Rousey the only two left, circling, Charlotte charges with a boot and Ronda is ready for her...

Ronda Rousey wins, last eliminating Charlotte Flair.

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Doudrop (WWE Raw Women’s Championship)

Collar and elbow, Doudrop shoves her down, Lynch grabs a side headlock, but gets shoved aside! Waistlock, broken with ease, and Doudrop shoves her back! Becky rolls to the floor for a breather, lands a kick and goes up top but gets cut off and press slammed!

Doudrop picks her out of the corner, big headbutt, drawing her into position but again Lynch goes to the floor for a breather. Doudrop goes after her, back inside, off the ropes and she shrugs off a shoulder block from the champ! Back to the floor, Becky dodges a cannonball senton and Doudropg goes hard into the steel steps!

Back in, Becky putting boots to her, she goes for a crossbody and gets caught but manages to slip over and grab a bodyscissors sleeper hold! Doudrop fades to one leg, then down on her knees, following it up with a missile dropkick! Doudrop with a double axehandle and a slam, off the ropes, big senton connects for two!

Lynch manages to catch her in the Dis-Arm-Her, Doudrop posts up but Becky converts to a cross armbar and kicks to the face! Wrenching the arm back, Doudrop posts over, deadlift... POWERBOMB FOR TWO! Cannonball senton... NOPE! Vader Bomb, knees are up! Lynch climbs up top, somersault senton for two!

Raining punches down in the ropes, referee Eddie Orengo counting and warning her, Becky goes for the leg drop but Doudrop cuts her off with headbutts! Becky with a jawbreaker in the ropes, back up top, diving leg drop connects this time! Only a nearfall, Doudrop counters a Manhandle Slam into a Big Ending... NOT ENOUGH!

Doudrop up top, Becky cuts her off with a chop block and joins her... MANHANDLE SLAM OFF THE TOP! IT’S OVER!

Becky Lynch wins by pinfall with the Manhandle Slam, retaining the WWE Raw Women’s Championship.

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar (c) (WWE Championship)

Circling, collar and elbow, and they stalemate! Back to the lockup, go-behind, Lesnar hits a German suplex! Bobby returns the favor and Brock is elated! Brock hits a pair of ‘em and Lashley pops up! Bob punches him into the corner, slips out of an F-5 attempt and hits a spear!

Another spear, action to the floor, spear through the barricade, back inside and Brock sidesteps a charge into the corner! Front kicks, German suplex, another one, a third, just taking him to Suplex City! Bob is stunned and tries to get to his feet, Brock with clubbing blows, another German suplex, but Lashley is able to find his wits and put the Hurt Lock on in the middle of the ring!

Lesnar struggling, red-faced, and eventually he manages to ram Bob into the ropes and force the break! Referee Chad Patton also gets sandwiched, Lesnar hits the F-5 and accidentally takes Patton out with Bob’s legs! Roman Reigns hits the ring and spears Brock! He stares Paul Heyman down and extends a hand, asking for the WWE Championship!

Reigns clutches the title by the main plate, waiting for Lesnar to get back up, and he blasts him with the title! Referee Shawn Bennett slides in the ring to count the cover...

Bobby Lashley wins by pinfall with a lateral press, becoming your new WWE Championship.

Roman leaves with Paul Heyman.

Beth Phoenix & Edge vs. The Miz & Maryse (Mixed Tag Team Match)

Maryse and Beth to start, Maryse running away until Miz pulls her out of the ring to safety! Tag to Miz, Edge comes in hot with right hands, whip across, big elbows, Maryse runs interference and the Rated R Superstar falls to the floor! Back inside, chest kicks from the A-Lister, Edge with a schoolboy for two!

Miz with the Reality Check, no dice, choking Edge in the ropes, and again Maryse lays in a cheap shot. Beth chases her around the ring, chair in had, but referee Jessika Carr warns her off and she discards the chair and returns to her corner. Edge with a boot, Impaler DDT, tag to Phoenix!

Big right hands take Maryse down, smashing her head into the mat, spinning side slam connects but Miz makes the save! Phoenix confronts the A-Lister, he jaws at her and gets taken into the corner and beaten down for his trouble! Carr with warnings, Maryse cheap shots her with a brick in her purse again, cover... NOPE!

Beth crawling for the tag, Maryse putting boots to her, raining punches down on the mat, Camel Clutch applied! Smashing Beth’s face into the mat, wrenching back the hold, Phoenix gets to her feet, electric chair but Maryse counters the Glam Slam attempt!

French Kiss denied, double lariats and both women are down and out! Tag made, Edge goes up top, Maryse runs interference and Miz climbs to join him but Beth gets under the Miz and powerbombs him square in the middle of the ring! Edge off the top with an elbow drop!

Flapjack, Edge lies in wait, sidestep the charge, Maryse goes up top and hits a Frankensteiner on the Rated R Superstar! Skull-Crushing Finale... NOT ENOUGH! Maryse helps Miz get him up for another but Beth spears her! Off the ropes... DOUBLE SPEAR TAKES MIZ OUT OF HIS PROVERBIAL BOOTS!

Double Glam Slams...

Beth Phoenix & Edge win by pinfall with stereo Glam Slams.

Men’s Royal Rumble

AJ Styles enters at #1.

Shinsuke Nakamura enters at #2.

Collar and elbow, break, Nakamura lights him up with strikes, kicks in the ropes, Styles catches one and hits a dragon screw! Leg kick, whip blocked, rebound kick, looking for the inverted exploder but AJ blocks with elbows. Off the ropes, knee cuts him off, axe kick, Shinsuke charges in but Styles sidesteps and hits the sliding forearm!

The countdown timer ticks...

Austin Theory enters at #3.

Theory with a back suplex on Nakamura, trying and failing to eliminate him before Styles comes over and tries to dump both of them! Austin with right hands to AJ, boots in the corner, Shinsuke with a front kick and an overhead elbow. Falling knees to the ribs, the countdown timer ticks...

Robert Roode enters at #4.

Spinebusters for Nakamura and Theory, Roode eyeballs Styles and squares up with his former Fourtune teammate to rousing “TNA!” chants. AJ puts Robert on the apron, Roo comes back in, and my feed dies, but when it comes back, Bob is gone, so...

Robert Roode is eliminated.

The countdown timer ticks...

Ridge Holland enters at #5.

Styles dumps Nakamura...

Shinsuke Nakamura is eliminated.

Holland doing some desultory brawling with Styles and Theory as the countdown timer ticks...

Montez Ford enters at #6.

Ford goes right after Styles but he hangs in there, up and over with Theory, dropkick on the button and Montez is fired up! He puts Austin to the apron, but Holland comes over and cuts him off, back suplex, lands on his feet, kick combo, off the ropes, Ridge hits a tilt-a-whirl slam!

The countdown timer ticks...

Damian Priest enters at #7.

Priest tries to dump Styles, Theory blindsides him and AJ is saved. Damian plants Austin with a backbreaker, Styles slips under him trying to eliminate him and Theory comes over to try and help, but AJ shifts gears to try and dump him. Priest leverages Austin over the ropes and to the apron but can’t knock him out of the ring!

The countdown timer ticks...

Sami Zayn enters at #8.

Zan slides in the ring and keeps his distance until Ford comes to him and puts boots to him! Sami nearly has him over the ropes, Montez stops himself short and hangs on to the bottom rope to save himself. Styles and Zayn going at it, Priest joins the fun, desultory brawling continues.

The countdown timer ticks...

Johnny Knoxville enters at #9.

Knoxville immediately takes it to Sami with a double leg into mounted punches! Pointing at the sign, Styles takes notice of him and Johnny slugs him with a forearm! AJ with the Styles Rush, Ford goes up top... FROG SPLASH ON KNOXVILLE! Holland picks Johnny up and takes him to the apron where Sami lines up the Helluva Kick...

Johnny Knoxville is eliminated.

Styles immediately dumps Zayn!

Sami Zayn is eliminated.

Priest dumps AJ but no elimination, the countdown timer ticks...

Angelo Dawkins enters at #10.

Dawkins gets into it with Theory and then with Styles, Priest tries to dump Holland, the countdown timer ticks...

Omos enters at #11.

Omos starts dropping dudes, Dawkins tries to bring it to him but the big man dumps him with ease!

Angelo Dawkins is eliminated.

Montez dives and gets caught and dumped!

Montez Ford is eliminated.

Theory tries to light the big man up and gets swatted aside! AJ with a big right hand and he gets thrown into the post hard and rolls to the floor, not eliminated! Omos clubs Austin down, the countdown timer ticks...

Ricochet enters at #12.

Ricochet in with a missile dropkick, Omos picks him and drops him from a great height! Stepping on Holland in the corner, Theory and Ricochet with an impromptu team to overwhelm the giant, but Ricky gets swatted down with an absolutely Baba-esque overhand chop! The countdown timer ticks...

Chad Gable enters at #13.

Gable tells everybody they’re doing it wrong and he’s got a plan to take Omos out. He rallies everyone with instructions, telling Priest to go after him first because he’s the biggest, and inexplicably Damian goes with it. Off the ropes, Omos wipes him out...

Damian Priest is eliminated.

Everybody else tries to dump Omos as the countdown timer ticks...

Dominik Mysterio enters at #14.

Dominik joins the pile, AJ runs the ropes and the giant is knocked over the top...

Omos is eliminated.

Back to brawling, the countdown timer ticks...

Happy Corbin enters at #15.

Corbin right in against Dominik, chokeslam to Theory, Ricochet lights him up with strikes, dropkick, Corbin blasts him...

Ricochet is eliminated.

Styles tries to dump Corbin and fails, Happy with right hands, the countdown timer ticks...

Dolph Ziggler enters at #16.

Ziggler slides in, superkick to Corbin, right hands, settling into a nice little brawl. Gable putting shoulders to Mysterio, Dolph nearly gets eliminated by Holland. Corbin hits Deep Six on Dom and throws him...

Dominik Mysterio is eliminated.

Theory on the apron, trying to brainbuster Styles but AJ blocks and knocks him off with a kick...

Austin Theory is eliminated.

The countdown timer ticks...

Sheamus enters at #17.

Holland gets dumped by Styles right as Sheamus gets to the ring...

Ridge Holland is eliminated.

Sheamus brawling with AJ, fireman’s carry, Styles slips out but eats a knee! Gable blasts the Celtic Warrior with a knee, off the ropes, Irish Curse! Corbin attacks, Sheamus shrugs him off and throws Styles over the ropes as the countdown timer ticks...

Rick Boogs enters at #18.

Boogs slides in and hosses Gable around, front kick, powerbomb lift takes Chad to the corner, jocking for position, cross armbar in the ropes! Rick hosses him up and bulldogs him, Sheamus tries to eliminate Corbin, Boogs with a one-handed military press...

Chad Gable is eliminated.

The countdown timer ticks...

Madcap Moss enters at #19.

Moss works Styles over as Corbin dumps Sheamus but the Celtic Warrior lands safely on the ropes! Boogs has Ziggler in a military press but falls short of eliminating him. AJ ends up on the apron, springboard, Corbin catches him into the chokebreaker and Moss dumps him...

AJ Styles is eliminated.

The countdown timer ticks...

Matt Riddle enters at #20.

Riddle kicks his slides off and German suplexes Moss! Corbin cuts him off with knees, and they double-team him until Boogs pulls them off! Karelin lift, Happy makes the save and drops Rick with a lariat! Madcap dumps him and Corbin blasts him...

Rick Boogs is eliminated.

The countdown timer ticks...

Drew McIntyre enters at #21.

Moss and Corbin are beside themselves as McIntyre strolls to the ring! Drew drops Riddle with a lariat, headbutt for Ziggler, trading punches with Moss and Corbin! Clothesline sends Madcap out, Happy follows...

Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss are eliminated.

Drew slides out of the ring to beat them up some more to avenge his injured neck, smashing them with the steel steps! A SUPLEX PUTS MADCAP INTO THE STEPS! The countdown timer ticks...

Kevin Owens enters at #22.

McIntyre gets into it with Owens before he even gets to the ring! Back inside, KO with the pop-up powerbomb! Putting boots to Drew, cannonball senton for Ziggler, right hands for Sheamus with Riddle upside down in the ropes! Kev lifts the Celtic Warrior up, stamps Matt’s bare feet and the countdown timer ticks...

Rey Mysterio enters at #23.

Tijeras for Owens, springboard crossbody for Sheamus, elbow and a double jump victory roll nearly eliminates Riddle! Off the ropes, KO hits the Stunner! Sheamus and McIntyre work together to slug Owens as the countdown timer ticks...

Kofi Kingston enters at #24.

Kingston slides in and goes to work on Owens, who dumps him to the apron, shoulder thrust, springboard, Kev shoves him off the ropes and Kofi hangs on the barricade but both feet hit the floor...

Kofi Kingston is eliminated.

The countdown timer ticks...

Otis enters at #25.

Otis with a back elbow for Ziggler, an exploder suplex for Riddle, choking Owens in the corner, World’s Strongest Slam to McIntyre! Desultory brawling continues, the countdown timer ticks...

Big E enters at #26.

E with the Rock Bottom on Owens, belly-to-belly suplex for Riddle, hip swivel, off the ropes, big splash on KO! The countdown timer ticks...

Bad Bunny enters at #27!

Bunny off the top with a crossbody to Sheamus! Blocking the Stunner, off the ropes, tijeras takes Owens off his feet! Riddle fist bumps him but Bad kicks him in the gut... FLIP PILEDRIVER! Sheamus attacks from behind, rear chinlock, throwing Bunny over the ropes but he’s not eliminated!

The Celtic Warrior goes for the Brogue Kick but Bunny low-bridges him...

Sheamus is eliminated.

Ziggler chokes Bunny, Rey takes Dolph out with a tijras and helps Bad up. Bunny trips Ziggler up for the 619 and Mysterio puts the exclamation point on before Bad dumps him...

Dolph Ziggler is eliminated.

The countdown timer ticks...

Shane McMahon enters at #28.

Otis blasts Rey...

Rey Mysterio is eliminated.

McMahon getting into it with Owens and then Riddle, KO cuts him off with superkicks, but Shane dumps him...

Kevin Owens is eliminated.

McIntyre beats McMahon up and tries to dump him, Bad Bunny taking a breather on the apron, the countdown timer ticks...

Randy Orton enters at #29.

Orton ducks a lariat from E and hits the RKO!

Big E is eliminated.

Otis eats an RKO too, Riddle hits one on McIntyre and RK-BRO pose!

Otis is eliminated.

McMahon after Riddle again, Orton grabs at Bunny but he hangs on the bottom rope as the countdown timer ticks...

Brock Lesnar enters at #30.

Lesnar drops everybody with lariats, shoulder thrusts to Orton, belly-to-belly suplexes now! A clothesline to Orton...

Randy Orton is eliminated.

Bunny squares up with Brock... F-5!

Bad Bunny is eliminated.

Lesnar catches Riddle...

Matt Riddle is eliminated.

It takes a couple tries but a clothesline blasts Shane...

Shane McMahon is eliminated.

McIntyre and Lesnar forehead to forehead, right hands, Brock gets under him and rams him into the corner! Fireman’s carry, Drew slips out and hits a headbutt! Sidestep the Claymore, fireman’s carry, F-5 to the floor!

Brock Lesnar wins, last eliminating Drew McIntyre.

Lesnar points at the sign.

That’s the show, folks.