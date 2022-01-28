Updated list of confirmed entrants in the Royal Rumble matches

This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown saw multiple wrestlers declare for both the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches, which will both take place tomorrow night (Sat., Jan. 29, 2022) at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri.
On the men’s side, Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and his partner, Rick BOOGS, are both in, as well as Ricochet.
On the women’s side, Sasha Banks is back and ready to Rumble while Sonya Deville will enter to continue her quest of ruining Naomi’s life.
Here is the full list of official entrants in the men’s match:
- Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura
- Rick BOOGS
- Ricochet
- Omos
- Randy Orton
- Riddle
- Raw Tag Team Champion Otis
- Raw Tag Team Champion Chad Gable
- Dolph Ziggler
- Robert Roode
- Kevin Owens
- Big E
- AJ Styles
- United States Champion Damian Priest
- Johnny Knoxville
- Sami Zayn
- Kofi Kingston
- Happy Corbin
- Madcap Moss
- Sheamus
- Angelo Dawkins
- Montez Ford
- Rey Mysterio
- Dominik Mysterio
- Austin Theory
And the full list of official entrants in the women’s match:
- Sasha Banks
- Bianca Belair
- Sonya Deville
- Liv Morgan
- Charlotte Flair
- Naomi
- Rhea Ripley
- Nikki A.S.H.
- Brie Bella
- Nikki Bella
- Carmella
- Queen Zelina
- Lita
- Michelle McCool
- Kelly Kelly
- Dana Brooke
- Natalya
- Mickie James
- Tamina
- Shayna Baszler
- Summer Rae
- Aliyah
- Shotzi
See you tomorrow night!
