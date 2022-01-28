Updated list of confirmed entrants in the Royal Rumble matches

This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown saw multiple wrestlers declare for both the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches, which will both take place tomorrow night (Sat., Jan. 29, 2022) at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

On the men’s side, Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and his partner, Rick BOOGS, are both in, as well as Ricochet.

On the women’s side, Sasha Banks is back and ready to Rumble while Sonya Deville will enter to continue her quest of ruining Naomi’s life.

Here is the full list of official entrants in the men’s match:

Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

Rick BOOGS

Ricochet

Omos

Randy Orton

Riddle

Raw Tag Team Champion Otis

Raw Tag Team Champion Chad Gable

Dolph Ziggler

Robert Roode

Kevin Owens

Big E

AJ Styles

United States Champion Damian Priest

Johnny Knoxville

Sami Zayn

Kofi Kingston

Happy Corbin

Madcap Moss

Sheamus

Angelo Dawkins

Montez Ford

Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio

Austin Theory

And the full list of official entrants in the women’s match:

Sasha Banks

Bianca Belair

Sonya Deville

Liv Morgan

Charlotte Flair

Naomi

Rhea Ripley

Nikki A.S.H.

Brie Bella

Nikki Bella

Carmella

Queen Zelina

Lita

Michelle McCool

Kelly Kelly

Dana Brooke

Natalya

Mickie James

Tamina

Shayna Baszler

Summer Rae

Aliyah

Shotzi

See you tomorrow night!