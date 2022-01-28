Sasha Banks returns, will be in the Royal Rumble after all

Hey, some good news!

A few weeks ago, WWE announced that Sasha Banks had suffered a foot injury that would keep her out of action for 6-8 weeks. The timing was awful, considering the Royal Rumble was right around the corner and the promotion was just gearing up in preparation for it. This injury would keep her off the card.

Or so we thought.

In a pleasant surprise, Banks returned on Friday Night SmackDown this week in Kansas City, revealing, quite simply, “The Boss is back, baby, and I’m ready to Rumble.”

Then, as you can see in the above video, she slapped Current SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair clean in the face. This was a program WWE started up last month before an abrupt pivot to Toni Storm (who is no longer even with the company), and then just sort of wondered into Flair declaring for the Rumble herself with the promise of picking her WrestleMania opponent should she win.

That doesn’t appear to be an issue now. Or, at the very least, we can be reasonably sure of her selection.

Either way, Banks is back!

