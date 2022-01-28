WWE has announced two new segments for tonight’s (Jan. 28) episode of SmackDown on FOX.

We already know that Naomi is advertised to get her long-awaited singles match against abusive authority figure Sonya Deville, and that Big E will team up with Kofi Kingston to battle Madcap Moss & Happy Corbin. Now here are the newest segments that WWE has added to the card:

Seth “Freakin” Rollins will make an appearance to deliver a personal message to Universal champion Roman Reigns on the eve of their match at Royal Rumble.

Ricochet & Cesaro will team up to take on the team of Sheamus & Ridge Holland.

This is Holland’s first match back since his nose was broken at the beginning of the month. In fact, it’s an exact rematch of the Day 1 Kickoff bout where he suffered the injury. Considering Shinsuke Nakamura’s health update that we covered earlier today, I was thinking we’d see the Intercontinental champion in action tonight. But we’re getting Ridge Holland instead. At any rate, that loser Ricochet now has a chance to be pinned by Sheamus’ Brogue Kick on three consecutive episodes of SmackDown.

Are you digging the card for tonight, Cagesiders?