WWE’s Intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura hasn’t wrestled in a match since he teamed up with Rick Boogs against Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss at a house show on Dec. 18. Boogs has since stated that Nakamura hasn’t been wrestling much over the last couple of months due to a hand injury.

Well there’s thankfully some good news here, folks, because the champ revealed on his Instagram stories that the WWE doctors have medically cleared him to fight. Shinsuke is ready to go for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. And what do you know, he already has a number one contender waiting for him in the form of that jackass Sami Zayn. Their title match doesn’t have an official date yet, but Nakamura’s good news means it’s just a matter of time.

Nakamura won the Intercontinental championship in August, defended it once on television in September, and the title has essentially been dormant ever since. That really hasn’t caused any disruptions to WWE television because the Intercontinental title doesn’t mean anything, but here’s to hoping that he and Zayn can tear the house down like they did in NXT in 2016 and quickly return the title to relevancy.

Nakamura might also now be able to declare for tomorrow night’s (Jan. 29) Royal Rumble match and try to win the whole damn thing, just like he already did in 2018.

