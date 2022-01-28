Report: WWE already contacted Jeff Hardy about a return and Hall of Fame induction

Jeff Hardy was released by WWE last month following an incident where he was sent home from WWE’s live event circuit. At the time, it was reported that WWE offered Hardy help and rehab, but he refused it. In the aftermath of that story, Hardy’s wife and brother insisted that Jeff was doing just fine. Jeff has since teased a move to AEW, and there are plenty of people in that promotion who think signing Jeff is a no-brainer.

The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports a rather strange update to this story. The report indicates that Hardy was contacted a few weeks ago by WWE’s Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis. Johnny Ace apparently called Hardy “to get him back” and offer him a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Hardy rejected the offer and asked for his drug test results, because he knew he wouldn’t test positive for recreational drugs.

The idea that WWE fired a guy and then tried to bring him back a month later and put him in the Hall of Fame will sound laughable and absurd to some folks, of course. But this might just be par for the course in Vince McMahon’s wrestling promotion, considering another recent story about the released IIconics rejecting WWE’s offer for a Royal Rumble return.

What do you make of this latest update on the Hardy/WWE relationship, Cagesiders?