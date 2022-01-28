WWE SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Jan. 28, 2022) with a show emanating from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. This is the go-home episode for tomorrow night’s (Jan. 29) Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

Advertised for tonight: The long-anticipated singles match between Naomi and Sonya Deville will finally take place on this card. That is, unless Sonya finds yet another way out of competing.

Big E is back on SmackDown tonight. He’ll team up with his New Day stablemate Kofi Kingston as they take on the team of Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Going forward, there will be no ban on GIFs or images in the live blog threads. Feel free to post as you wish.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JAN. 28