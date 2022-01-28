Brock Lesnar doesn’t even know who this guy is

The match

Brock Lesnar defends the WWE championship against Bobby Lashley at tomorrow night’s (Sat., Jan. 29, 2022) Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

The story

Brock Lesnar was a last-minute addition to the WWE championship match earlier this month at Day 1. Lesnar pinned Big E to win the title that night, but every time he crossed paths with Bobby Lashley during the fight, Brock had his ass handed to him. It became clear that Big E wasn’t getting a rematch for the title, and WWE was instead moving ahead with the dream match of Brock Lesnar versus Bobby Lashley.

Well, it’s a dream match for Bob, at least. He’s been waiting nearly 20 years to get Lesnar inside the ring. After Lashley won a Fatal 4-Way match on Raw to officially earn the title match with Lesnar at Royal Rumble, the two men had a face-to-face confrontation on the Jan. 10 episode of Raw.

Lashley said he respects Brock, but the fact of the matter is that Lesnar has ducked and dodged him for 20 years. In response, Brock had just one question: Bobby who?

Lesnar claimed he never even heard of Bobby Lashley:

“I don’t have a clue who you are until I met you at Day 1.”

Ouch.

The champion and challenger would go on to have an official weigh-in for their match. Brock turned the whole thing into a joke, whereas Bob took it as seriously as possible. Once again, it couldn’t be clearer that Lashley has been hyper-focused on this match for decades, whereas it barely registers on Brock’s radar.

If Lesnar wins this match, it’s hard to see how Lashley isn’t somewhat buried, because all of the “Bobby who?” jokes that Brock made along the way will be justified in hindsight.

But it’s very unlikely that Brock will take a clean loss, given the assumption that he’ll be fighting Universal champion Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 38. It doesn’t really make sense for Roman to screw Brock out of the title here, because it’s better for Reigns when Brock Lesnar is the WWE champion and preoccupied with other wrestlers besides the Tribal Chief.

WWE will have to come up with a creative way to get the title off Brock. Or maybe I’m overthinking things and it’s as simple as Lashley jobbing to one F-5.

The bottom line is this is a fascinating match for so many reasons, and I can’t wait to see what happens.

Find out who wins by tuning into Royal Rumble and keeping it right here at Cageside Seats!