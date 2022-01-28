Share All sharing options for: WWE Royal Rumble 2022 full match previews: Reigns vs. Rollins, Lesnar vs. Lashley, more!

It’s time for one of everyone’s favorite WWE events of the year, and the start of the Road To WrestleMania 38!

Royal Rumble comes our way via Peacock (in the U.S.), WWE Network (everywhere else), and traditional PPV (lots of places) on Sat., Jan. 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis.

The two eponymous battle royals are the marquee events, with 30 men and 30 women vying for a main event match of their choice at WrestleMania. We’ll also have a better idea who will be holding the titles the Rumble winners can choose to challenge for after WWE champion Brock Lesnar defends against Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins tries to take the Universal championship from Roman Reigns, and Raw Women’s champ Becky Lynch deals with Doudrop.

Plus, The It Couple Miz & Maryse take on The Grit Couple Edge & Beth Phoenix in mixed tag action, and more!

In this stream, you’ll find everything you need to get ready for everything coming our way at Royal Rumble!

A free pre-show streams on all WWE’s online channels (and right here at cSs) at 7 pm ET. The PPV event begin at 8 pm ET.